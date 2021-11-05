Moon Jae-in: ‘South Korean Companies Have Become Engines of V4 Economies’

Korean companies have become particularly active in the Visegrad Four countries and engines of the region’s economic development over the recent period, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in Budapest on Wednesday.

Addressing a V4-Korea Business Forum, the president said that the Republic of Korea and Hungary had developed mutual confidence, which may give a boost to post-pandemic economic recovery. Despite the pandemic, two-way trade continued to increase last year and another major rise is expected this year, he said. South Korea has a vested interest in close cooperation with the Visegrad countries which it considers bridges towards Europe, Moon Jae-in said. The president said that the V4 countries and South Korea could cooperate in manufacturing batteries for electric cars, in the digital, green and health industries, and in infrastructure projects.

hungarymatters.hu