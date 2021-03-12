Hungary to Cooperate With Israeli Firm on Test Kit Production

Hungary will expand cooperation with a partner Israeli company to include the production of coronavirus testing kits in Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said.

Because of the likely emergence of new virus mutations and uncertainty as to how long immunity lasts after a person has been vaccinated, demand for quality test kits is expected to remain high, Szijjártó told MTI from Jerusalem. The Israeli firm in question started manufacturing “cutting-edge” ventilators in Hungary last spring, Szijjártó said, adding that Hungary has now acquired capacities for the production of another important component in the fight against the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay