Hungary Records 172 Covid Fatalities, 8,312 New Infections

Fully 172 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, died over the past 24 hours, and 8,312 new coronavirus infections were officially registered, while 1,149,557 people had received their first jab by Thursday, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of infections has risen to 489,172, while the death toll has increased to 16,497. The number of recoveries stands at 344,267. There are 128,408 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 8,329 Covid patients, 911 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 49,302 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 3,955,994. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (92,872) and Pest County (65,206), followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (28,090) Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (27,571), and Hajdú-Bihar counties (26,883). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (10,829).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay