Many storks die on this street in Debrecen

“How much longer can we tolerate that Kuvasz Street in Debrecen has been decorated with the corpses of storks with burnt feathers for years?” – a private individual started a petition under the title.

The goal of the signature collection is for the authorities to finally act and instead of half-solutions, provide real protection to storks who are at risk of electric shock.

How many more lives must be sacrificed in order to have the money and the will to run the wires of the 20 kV medium voltage network underground here as well?

– asks the initiator of the petition, and then mentions Gyál and Pusztazámor as examples to be followed, where the problem has already been solved.

The petition can be signed here.

(debreceninap.hu)