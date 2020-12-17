Dyntell from Debrecen Gained International Recognition Again

Dyntell Hungary is once again among the fastest growing technology companies in Eastern and Central Europe according to the professional ranking of Deloitte, the company reported to MTI on Wednesday.

The sales of the family-owned company in Debrecen, which develops corporate governance and business intelligence systems, exceeded HuF 1 billion last year, although a year earlier they had reached less than HuF 715 million. Profit after tax increased from HuF 38 million to HuF 58 million. The growth rate at group level between 2016 and 2019, according to the announcement, was 1,672 percent.

Dyntell is among the top ten on the Fast 50 list of Central and Eastern European technology companies for the second time this year after 2019. Deloitte is not only one of the most promising tech companies at the regional level, but also ranked 42nd among the top 500 competitors in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

According to managing director Péter Salga, IT is one of the winners of the epidemic, and although he sees unfavorable changes, Dyntell’s revenue may jump again this year, by almost 35 percent compared to 2019, they wrote.

Dyntell expects significant expansion next year as well. They plan to grow 40 percent in the country and 80 percent in the Romanian market by the end of 2021.

MTI

pixabay