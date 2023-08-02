A Hungarian nature photographer took brilliant shots of foxes playing on bales

Csézsa captured mischievous foxes on the border of Pusztaszabolcs in Fejér county – first noticed by Lelépő magazine.

The photographer told the newspaper that she arrived at the scene in the early evening hours, around 7:30, and from the edge of the farmland he immediately spotted the animals chasing and playing, while also hunting pockmarks.

The young photographer was very happy to have the unusual experience, but at the same time she was worried that she might accidentally be stabbed and the foxes run away from her. Fortunately, she was able to watch the unforgettable moments for an hour with a smile, and fortunately, she clicked diligently with her camera.

According to her account, she carefully crept closer and closer to the foxes, and finally she was only five meters away from them. In the meantime, the animals were just obliviously running off one bale – jumping onto the other, biting, pushing each other, and even clawing at each other – the paper learned from Csészsa.

The frolicking animals finally accepted the photographer’s approach at a distance of three meters, at which point one of them signaled the danger to the others by barking. After a few minutes of tense observation, the pack of fox cubs thought it better to stand aside, but by then the super shots were ready:

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Facebook/Csézsa