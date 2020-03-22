A new rapid test detects the coronavirus within 45 minutes

A US company has developed a rapid test for coronavirus infection and has already received marketing authorization from the US authorities in emergency procedures.

The company – called Cepheid – said in a statement that their licensed rapid test can detect the infection within 45 minutes. The rapid test can be performed with the company-made GeneXpert automatic analyzer and does not require any special expertise from physicians. The quick test will be launched from next week, the company said.

Hospitals in the United States have about 5,000 GeneXpert analyzers and there are 23,000 worldwide. Now, the coronavirus tests used in the United States take between one and four days to detect the infection.

China has sent quick tests to several European countries in recent days, according to press reports, these tests can indicate less than half an hour if the patient is infected.

24.hu

pixabay