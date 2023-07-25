The average gross salary in May was HUF 567,800 in Hungary

The gross average earnings of full-time employees was HUF 567,800 (approx 1501.82 EUR), and the average net earnings calculated with allowances in mind was HUF 391,500 (approx 1035.51 EUR) in May 2023, the Central Statistical Office announced on Tuesday.



According to the information, in May the gross average earnings were 17.9 percent higher and the net average earnings 17.7 percent higher than a year earlier.

The regular gross average earnings calculated without premiums, bonuses and one-month special benefits can be estimated at HUF 527,900, which is 16.9 percent higher than a year earlier. The regular gross average earnings in enterprises amounted to HUF 534,000, in the budget sector to HUF 504,800, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 533,300, rising by 18.5, 13.2, and 12.6 percent, respectively, in one year.

The average net salary in May reached HUF 377,600 without discounts and HUF 391,500 with discounts, which was 17.9 and 17.7 percent higher than a year earlier, respectively.

Real earnings decreased by 3.0 percent, compared to the 21.5 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

The gross median earnings were HUF 449,100, 17.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

The median value of net earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, reached HUF 310,600, 16.8 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.

In January-May, the gross average salary of full-time employees was HUF 554,700. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 368,900, and HUF 382,300 with discounts taken into account. The average gross salary of those employed full-time at businesses employing at least 5 people, at budget institutions and at non-profit organizations that are significant in terms of employment was HUF 572,300. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 380,600, and HUF 394,000 with discounts.

The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 13.2 percent, and the net earnings calculated with discounts by 13.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The change in average earnings was influenced by the service allowance equivalent to six months’ salary, the so-called weapon allowance, paid to national defense and law enforcement professionals in February last year.

