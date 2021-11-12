Police are Looking for the Witnesses to a Debrecen Accident

The cause of the road accident at the Debrecen Police Station is being prosecuted on suspicion of a misdemeanor.

According to the available information, a man was driving his car on Ibolya street in Debrecen on September 22nd, 2021 at 1 p.m. The driver, when he reached the intersection of Ibolya streetand Dózsa György road, made a reversal with his vehicle, as the light signal had changed to a prohibited signal, during which he hit a cyclist. The cyclist fell off the bicycle and got seriously injured.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask anyone who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni road 149) or call the telephone number 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day or report on the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111 or the toll-free emergency number 112.

debreceninap.hu