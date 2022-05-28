Next Year’s Draft Budget Submitted to Fiscal Council Includes 3.5% Deficit Target

The draft budget for next year submitted to the Fiscal Council sets a stricter deficit target of 3.5% of GDP and the public debt level of 73.8%, Mihály Varga, the finance minister, said on Friday.

Varga said in a comment posted on social media that the government’s aim was to create a crisis-proof economy. The economy is expected to grow by 4.1% in 2023, he said. The minister said the government is establishing a special protection fund as a bulwark against the effects of the war and the related European Union sanctions, as well as higher energy prices.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay