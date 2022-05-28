Close to 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Close to 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,341 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 4,232 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 305 people, the police website said on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 259 refugees, 102 children among them, arriving by train, according to the municipal police website.

 

 

