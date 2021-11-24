Áder Expresses Condolences Over Bulgaria Bus Accident

President János Áder has expressed his condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart, Stevo Pendarovski, over the accident in which 45 died when a tourist bus carrying North Macedonians crashed in Bulgaria in the early hours of Tuesday.

Áder said he was “shaken” to hear that 12 children and many adults had died, and even more were injured when the bus caught fire in the accident. “Please allow me to express our deep condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of North Macedonians and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

