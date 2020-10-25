Hungary Opens Consulate General in Gdansk

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó opened Hungary’s consulate general in Gdansk, in Poland.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Szijjártó said that building cooperation with Gdansk, a major port and economic centre, was instrumental in terms of promoting Hungary’s exports. The new consulate general will ensure diplomatic support to Hungarian companies, as well as serving some 500 Hungarian nationals living in the area, he said. Szijjártó noted the multiple tasks facing the government at the time of the coronavirus epidemic. It has a duty to protect the health, life and jobs of Hungarians but also to ensure that the country, including its foreign relations, continue to operate, he said. He said the region had deep-rooted historic ties to Hungary, with several Hungarian statesmen remembered in Gdansk. The consulate general opened there is the fifth after Germany, Russia, China and Ukraine, Szijjártó said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay