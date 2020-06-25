Consumer Protection Law Amendment Expands Distribution Chain Oversight

Under a recent amendment to Hungary’s consumer protection law, the consumer protection authority’s powers will be expanded to oversee five levels of the distribution chain, allowing it to intervene in cases involving not just retailers, but also manufacturers, importers, warehouses and wholesalers, a government official said.

The amendment which takes effect on Aug. 22 was drafted based on experiences gained as a result of inspections and is in line with European Union regulations, Péter Cseresnyés, the Innovation and Technology Ministry’s state secretary for trade policy and consumer protection, told a press event.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay