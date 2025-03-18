A high-performance model is also being produced at the BMW factory in Debrecen – exciting news from the company

BMW has announced that the next-generation iX3 SUV will retain its name but be built on an entirely new platform. One of the most exciting versions will be the M60 xDrive, which is expected to deliver over 600 horsepower (likely between 620-630 hp), according to BMW Blog.

This brings it close to the power level of the X5 M Competition and makes it significantly more powerful than the current X3 M50, which has 381 hp. Notably, there will be no more gasoline-powered X3 M versions.

The exact battery capacity is still unknown, but every Neue Klasse model will have at least a 600 km range. For the iX3 M60, this could be as high as 750-760 km (based on WLTP standards). While EPA tests will likely show a lower range, it will still be one of the longest-range electric SUVs on the market.

Lower-powered versions will likely offer even greater range, especially the rear-wheel-drive models. The new iX3 will feature an 800-volt system for ultra-fast charging, allowing it to gain up to 300 km of range in just 10 minutes—provided it’s connected to a high-powered charging station.

While BMW does not plan to release a new gasoline-powered X3 M, there is speculation about an even more powerful, fully electric M model. If it becomes a reality, it is expected to have a shorter range and arrive around 2027.

The new iX3 will debut in September 2025 at the Munich IAA Mobility show, with production starting later that year in Debrecen and sales beginning in 2026.

The iX3 is just one of over 40 new models BMW plans to launch by the end of 2027.

(Debreceni Nap)