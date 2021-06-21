A new tourist road is being built in Hajdú-Bihar

New construction works will start in the Bath Garden, Hajdúböszörmény. The municipality of Böszörmény, together with the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality and six other county settlements, successfully applied for the development of the Hungarian Gray Road cultural thematic tourist route.

The project will create a thematic tourist road in Hajdú-Bihar county, where contemporary animal husbandry will be presented -emphasis on gray cattle breeding-, related pastoral life, handicrafts, trade and administration –

writes on the community page of the municipality of Hajdúböszörmény.

Planned route: Debrecen – Hajdúböszörmény – Hajdúnánás – Balmazújváros – Nagyhegyes – Hortobágy – Nádudvar – Hajdúszoboszló – Debrecen.

The Hajdúböszörmény project element includes the design of the Hungarian Gray Memorial House and Handicraft Yard, as well as a demonstration car color, which will be hosted by the Bath Garden Event and Tourist Leisure Park.

The realization of the Hajdúböszörmény project part of the thematic tourist route reached an important stage on June 14, 2021, the work area was handed over to the construction company, so the works started in the area of ​​the Bath Garden these days.

The construction does not interfere with the other services of the Bath Garden (restaurant, playground, running circle, football field, tennis court), but they ask for the understanding, patience and caution of the population in connection with any minor inconveniences that may arise during their use and approach.

The investment in Böszörmény related to the Hungarian Gray Road thematic road is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

debreceninap.hu