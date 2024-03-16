Replacement Buses Transport MÁV Passengers Between Debrecen and Balmazújváros

On the section of the Debrecen–Füzesabony line between Debrecen and Tócóvölgy, the construction of the overhead line network will be carried out from March 18th to May 31st. For this reason, the schedule on the Debrecen–Tiszalök line will change, replacement buses will run between Debrecen and Balmazújváros.

That is why the Tisza-tó express train only runs between Budapest and Tiszafüred until the end of May. During this period, by transporting a bicycle from Debrecen, Lake Tisza (Abádszalók and Kisköre) can be reached only via Kisújszállás. If traveling from the direction of Eger, passengers have to change in Füzesabony, MÁV informed.

debreceninap.hu