Stormy Winds Expected on Saturday

On Saturday, the sky will remain mostly overcast, the clouds may break up only temporarily and rather only in the northwestern counties, the National Meteorological Service reports on its website.

More rain is likely in many places, mainly in the eastern part of the country. The north-west wind will strengthen in several places across Transdanubia, and stormy gusts may also occur in the mountains and at Lake Balaton. The highest daytime temperature will be between 10 and 16, the weather will be milder in Viharsarok. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 7 and 12 degrees. According to Időkép’s forecast, we can prepare for cloudy and gloomy weather on Saturday, with the exception of the western and northwestern regions, we can expect rain and showers in several places during the day. In some places, a significant amount of precipitation can also occur. The north-northwest wind will be strong in the western half of the country, and stormy gusts may occur in the higher parts of Transdanubia. During the day, the maximum can be between 10 and 16 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay