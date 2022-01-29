Palkovics Opens Exhibition on New Technologies

Hungary’s economy will only thrive within an ecosystem of technology platforms serving industry, the minister for innovation and technology said at the ZalaZone test track for autonomous vehicles in Zalaegerszeg on Friday, adding that this technology would be dominant in the next few decades.

An IMF study shows that 70% of Hungarian industry is in the high-tech sector, putting Hungary on a par with European leaders like Germany and Denmark, László Palkovics said at an event presenting Artificial Intelligence and various cutting-edge technologies. Hungary’s government has funded eight platforms in the past four years, including the Industry 4.0 strategy, the 5G Coalition and platforms promoting autonomous machines, drones and AI. Those technologies are key to the scientific and economic achievements of the next few decades, he said. Roland Jakab, the head of the Artificial Intelligence Coalition, said the products showcased at the exhibition included autonomous vehicles, digital defence technology, virtual reality, and voice-based data entry.

hungarymatters.hu