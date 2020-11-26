Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

There will be a unique waiting order at the post offices, with those over 65 being given priority for an hour

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Scholarship Programme Launched for Young Diaspora Hungarians

Tóháti Zsuzsa

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Did they leave a baby in a bush in Szolnok?

Bácsi Éva

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Birth Rate Rises in the First Ten Months, Fewer Deaths

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Government Submits Amendment Proposal on Prisoner Compensations

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Thick Fog Expected in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Medical Officer: Possible Turnaround as Hungary Records Fewer New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

There will be a unique waiting order at the post offices, with those over 65 being given priority for an hour

Bácsi Éva

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Snow, sleet may come on the weekend

Bácsi Éva

Government to Develop Tokaj-Hegyalja Region With HuF 150 BN

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

106 Covid Fatalities, Cases Up 3,806

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Áder Sends Law on Small Farmlands Back to Parliament

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Twice as many soldiers were deployed during the second wave of the epidemic as in the spring

Compared to the spring, about twice as many soldiers are now involved in coronavirus control tasks, an employee of the Department of Defense’s communications department said on Thursday morning’s show of the M1.

Balázs Iványi was asked about the fact that the Hungarian Armed Forces had made a short film about the soldiers’ tasks in a virus situation.

The major said the people of the country can now meet soldiers in many places in various parts of the country. The aim of the film is to show where, in what form, why they can meet the soldiers, what they do there, and how they help fight the epidemic.

Balázs Iványi emphasized that healthcare is now the biggest burden, and their work is also greatly helped by the soldiers. 60 soldiers are participating in the hospital command system, which has been in operation since the spring. In addition, more than 1,100 soldiers in 93 hospitals across the country help with tasks that do not require a medical degree, such as administrative tasks, access control, material handling, logistics tasks.

In addition, in more places and on the streets, in public places, the soldiers help the police to check the observance of the rules taken to protect against the epidemic. In addition, the soldiers are also present in about 22 government buildings and foreign missions.

In response to a question, the major also said several soldiers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak began. None of them are currently in serious condition, he said.

The Hungarian Armed Forces is working with all its capabilities and means to protect the Hungarian people, said Balázs Iványi, who answered a question and said that there is still a reserve in the system, and if necessary, additional soldiers can be involved in the fight against the epidemic.

(MTI)

Related Posts

117 Covid-19 Fatalities, 3,929 New Cases

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Croatia LNG Terminal Launch Key Step Forward in Hungary Gas Supply

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Air Quality Worsens in Hungarian Cities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *