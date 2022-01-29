Hungary Records 17,869 New Covid Infections, 78 Deaths

Altogether 78 patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 17,869 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,351,476 people have received a first jab, while 6,089,784 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,594,529 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The number of active infections has risen to 225,801, while hospitals are treating 3,463 Covid-19 patients, 145 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,508,358 have been registered with the virus, while 41,229 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,241,328 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay