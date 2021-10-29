Digi Problems in Hajdú-Bihar – Connection Failures May Occur Today

On Thursday morning, Digi customers received error reports from several districts of the capital, as well as Berettyóújfalu, Dunakeszi, Érd and Tatabánya.



The service provider’s customer service has become unavailable and the internet has completely shut down or slowed down in the above mentioned locations.

The company responded to the complaints at 11:39 a.m. on Facebook. According to the post, they were already working on the case:

“Dear Subscribers! Due to a central problem, some of our customers are currently experiencing speed issues, or a temporary slowdown. Our colleagues are working to solve the problem, please be patient and understanding!“