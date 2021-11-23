Snowfall to Arrive on Friday

A Mediterranean cyclone will bring rain and snowfall on Friday (26th November).

Tomorrow morning we can experience even -10 degrees, and from late Thursday evening, the weather will turn rainier thanks to a Mediterranean cyclone. At first it may rain in the west and southwest, then with the influx of cold air in these areas (west, northwest of Zalaegerszeg-Tatabánya-Mátra) it can continuously change to snow.

Snowfall is to be expected only in the higher areas. Rainfall in other parts of the country is expected to occur. Temperatures in the west and northwest will be around freezing.

metkep.hu

pixabay