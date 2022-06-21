‘Tisza Blooming’ has started at Lake Tisza, and more beautiful shots are being shared

There was a mass swarming on Monday, it is worth watching in the vicinity of Tiszafüred these days.

Due to the warm (and unfortunately very dry) weather, the flowering of the iris started much earlier this year than last year. The wedding dance of this highly protected beggar species can only be seen in the world on the Tisza and some of its tributaries, with a few exceptions – such as the Rába River flowing into the Danube, where a beautiful swarm has also been recorded this year.

Hermora Dóra, meteorologist of the Weather, reported live from Tiszafüred on the Poroszló Canal:

 

debreceninap.hu

