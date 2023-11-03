Laci Lukács Offered His Guitar to Auction, Supporting a Seriously Ill Little Boy With It

In the morning broadcast of Retro Rádió, Laci Lukács, the frontman of the band Tankcsapda, offered a guitar for auction in order to help a little boy Ádin get closer to gene therapy.

The instrument is an Ibanez TP15 – BKF Lukács Signature acoustic guitar. Laci Lukács also uses this model on stage at the Tankcsapda concerts. The musician from Debrecen will personally hand over the relic to the winner.

Starting bid: HUF 200,000 (Gábor Bochkor started bidding with HUF 300,000 in the show).

Bidding ladder: minimum HUF 20,000

Bidding ends: 20.11.2023. 20:00

You can bid only on the Facebook page of the Együtt Ádin Kezét Fogva Foundation, in the comments: Együtt Ádin Kezét Fogva