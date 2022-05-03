A Hungarian Choir Won the Belgian International Choir Festival

The Kecskemét team has been participating in the biennial competition since 2002 and always achieves outstanding results.

Singers from the Miraculum and Aurin choral family traveled to the 70th European Music Festival for Young People after a two-and-a-half-year break. They were not the only Hungarians in Neerpelt: the Budapest Chamber Choir in Budapest also took part in the prestigious competition. Miraculum, although long represented at the festival, made its debut abroad for the first time in this lineup. By winning the first place, they achieved the 25th international victory of the choir. The artistic director and conductor of the choir was László Durányik, and the singers were accompanied by Éva Gajdos on the piano.

fidelio.hu

Photo: Miraculum Choir