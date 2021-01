A Bulgarian man applied for entry at Ártánd Road Border Crossing in a truck driven by him on January 18, 2021, at 4 p.m. During the Romanian-Hungarian joint inspection, it was revealed that six men professing to be Afghan citizens were trying to enter the country, hiding in the cargo hold of the truck. Further proceedings against illegal migrants and the driver of the vehicle are being carried out by the Romanian border guards.

police.hu