The Kölcsey Center is preparing a free concert

Gábor Kollmann has been a key figure in Hungarian jazz for decades. The Quintet, marked by its name, was founded in 2017. It builds on the roots of mainstream jazz, sounding the compositions of the band members and the eternal standards of jazz history in its own orchestration. Their one-hour concert recorded at the Kölcsey Center will be available for the first time on the Kölcsey Centre’s Facebook page for jazz music lovers on January 20 from 7 p.m.

Gábor Kollmann, who celebrated his 50th birthday on May 4 last year, has been a defining figure in Hungarian jazz for decades. He graduated from the Liszt Ferenc University of Music in 1999 with a degree in jazz saxophone. He was greatly influenced by the courses of Zbigniew Namyslowski and Harry Sokal. In recent years, he has performed with several European jazz musicians in the quintet, including Ed Neumeister (USA), James Morrison (AU), Lee Harper (USA); Ladislav Fidrivel (HR).

Since its establishment (1998), he has been a member and later the leader of the Budapest Jazz Orchestra (BJO), which in 2020 was chosen as the Big Band of the Year. With the first professionally organized and continuously operating Hungarian band, the palette ranges from the swinging era to mainstream excellence to jazz-rock. In addition to BJO, saxophone artist Gábor Kollmann also gives concerts with other cutting-edge formations and works as a teacher.

The Kollmann Gábor Quintet was founded in 2017. It builds on the roots of mainstream jazz, sounding the compositions of the band members and the eternal standards of jazz history in its own orchestration. The members of the band perform in countless formations, but we can rarely hear them in the quintet line-up, which is one of the cornerstones of jazz, which gives the production its uniqueness. Their musical repertoire is mostly close to the worlds of Freddie Hubbard, Cannonball Adderley, Woody Show, Charlie Parker.

As a reminder, the concert will begin on Wednesday, January 20 at 7 pm and can be viewed by clicking here.

