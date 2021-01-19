The Hungarian government was not invited to the inauguration of President Joe Biden

“Regarding the inauguration of the President of the United States, no government invitation has been received. If we are well informed, they want to hold a more restrained event than usual due to the known circumstances”, Péter Szijjártó told ATV.

The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade added that the Hungarian government was interested in “congratulating the next President of the United States and maintaining a high-quality bilateral relationship similar to the previous four years.”

As is well known, Péter Szijjártó investigated Biden’s alleged Ukrainian corruption cases in a Facebook post in the fall.

debreceninap.hu