Hungarian Jab to Be Based on Inactivated Virus Technology

Hungary will apply a tried and tested inactivated virus technology in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said.

The technology, on which China’s Sinopharm jab is also based, is able to provoke a strong immune response against the virus, Müller told a press briefing, expressing hope that the Sinopharm vaccine will therefore also be effective against the virus’s variants. The 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm jab that were delivered to Hungary on Saturday have been reviewed and distributed to the vaccination points, she said, adding that they will also be sent out to general practitioners soon.

The chief medical officer also said Hungary had reached a vaccination rate of 37%, compared with the European Union average of 21%. The number of active infections has dropped to 258,218 and average concentrations of the virus in Hungary’s wastewater systems appear to be declining, she said. Meanwhile, Müller said the Indian variant of the virus had yet to be detected in Hungary.

