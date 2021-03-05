Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

On the side of the railway embankment, the fire in the undergrowth occurred in Hajdúhadház, Botond Street. The professional firefighters in Debrecen extinguished the flames with a jet of water.

Fire burned for a thousand square meters in the Avar Hajdúhadház, on Irinyi József street. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the fire with a jet of water and hand tools.

In Nyírmártonfalva, on Jókai street, the grass burned in patches of Thursday afternoon. The professional firefighters of Nyíradony intervened with hand tools.

The dry Avar burned a thousand square meters on the outskirts of the units. The city’s municipal firefighters extinguished the fire with a jet of water and hand tools.

Twenty hectares of burnt patches of dry weed and grass on the outskirts of Hosszúpályi, at the end of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street, Thursday afternoon. Municipal firefighters and kitchen volunteers marched to extinguish the flames with hand tools.

A dog was trapped under a fence in Polgári Street, Hajdúböszörmény. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény freed the dog with hand tools. The eb was not injured.

police.hu