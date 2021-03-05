Man tries to rob a house in Berettyóújfalu

According to the well-founded suspicion, the man wanted to steal a bicycle in Berettyóújfalu. Unfortunately, the bike got stuck on the fence, so he fled the scene empty-handed. Police have completed their investigation into the case.

A man notified the police on January 5, 2021, around 9 pm, that his house on Pushkin Street in Berettyóújfalu had been broken into. The notifier disturbed the uninvited visitor, who then fled the scene empty-handed.

Immediately after the signal, the officers went to the scene, where they were greeted by an unusual sight; a bicycle was found stuck on the fence. Police apprehended the alleged perpetrator within an hour of prompt data collection. The resident of Csökmő was taken to the police station, where investigators questioned him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of an attempted theft. He confessed, saying he just wanted to go home by bike.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the investigation and handed over the case file to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu