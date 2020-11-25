Hajdú-Bihar county summary

A fire broke out in a weekend house on Tuesday afternoon in Berettyóújfalu, in the Sárostókert vineyard. The professional firefighters of Berettyóújfalu extinguished the fire with hand tools in a respirator. There were four people living in the house, they moved temporarily to relatives.

In Biharkeresztes, on Oradea Street, a car collided with a pylon. Professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu de-energized the vehicle and provided the area until the electricity supplier arrived.