Bach will appear on DKV services

During the Bach for Everyone Festival (BMF), we can meet surprise concerts in Debrecen’s public squares and shopping centers, on DKV services, unusual singing lessons, and youth and charity concerts throughout the city between March 19 and 26. Here is the program:

03.20. 10:00 a.m

Debrecen University Church (Egyetem tér 2.)

Let’s play Bach! – Interactive educational concert and baroque dance hall for young and old

The students of TRIÓ Harmony and Ady Endre High School in Debrecen participate

Participation is subject to registration: trioharmonymusic@gmail.com

03.21. 18:00

Zoltán Kodály Music High School and Music School Kodály Hall (Vár u. 1.)

Bach Festival in the Music of Debrecen

Art teachers and students of the Faculty of Music and Debrecen Music of the University of Debrecen will participate

03.23. 18:00

Zoltán Kodály Vocational High School of Music and Music School Simonffy Hall (Vár u. 1.)

Chamber music of the Bach family – the flute masterpieces of J.S. Bach and his sons

Contributes to:

Hanna Jantyik, Eleonóra Majorosné Tóth – flute

Dávid Kozma – harpsichord

Zsolt Dombóvári – cello

03.24. 19:00

Church of the Incarnation in Debrecen (Borbíró tér 9.)

Under the cross – Lent concert with works by J.S. Bach and G.B. Pergolesi

Collegium Musicum Chamber Orchestra will participate

Márta Kurgyis, József Sütő – violin

Ágnes Rendes – soprano

Szilvia Szilágyi – alt

Artistic director: Levente Zsolt Király

03.26. 10:00 a.m

Debrecen Reformed Small Church (Révész tér 2.)

Anno 1723 – Organ service with works by J.S. Bach

Preaching the Word: Pastor Tibor Zzoldos

Dániel Sárosi – organ

Ákos Barra, Jr. Ákos Barra – violin

03.26. 18:00

Debrecen Reformed Small Church (Révész tér 2.)

Passio secundum Mattheum – Interactive passion liturgy based on the Gospel of Matthew with J.S. Bach’s movements

The students and lecturers of the Debrecen Reformed University of Religious Studies participate.

