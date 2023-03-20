Bach will appear on DKV services

During the Bach for Everyone Festival (BMF), we can meet surprise concerts in Debrecen’s public squares and shopping centers, on DKV services, unusual singing lessons, and youth and charity concerts throughout the city between March 19 and 26. Here is the program:
03.20. 10:00 a.m
Debrecen University Church (Egyetem tér 2.)
Let’s play Bach! – Interactive educational concert and baroque dance hall for young and old
The students of TRIÓ Harmony and Ady Endre High School in Debrecen participate
Participation is subject to registration: trioharmonymusic@gmail.com
03.21. 18:00
Zoltán Kodály Music High School and Music School Kodály Hall (Vár u. 1.)
Bach Festival in the Music of Debrecen
Art teachers and students of the Faculty of Music and Debrecen Music of the University of Debrecen will participate
03.23. 18:00
Zoltán Kodály Vocational High School of Music and Music School Simonffy Hall (Vár u. 1.)
Chamber music of the Bach family – the flute masterpieces of J.S. Bach and his sons
Contributes to:
Hanna Jantyik, Eleonóra Majorosné Tóth – flute
Dávid Kozma – harpsichord
Zsolt Dombóvári – cello
03.24. 19:00
Church of the Incarnation in Debrecen (Borbíró tér 9.)
Under the cross – Lent concert with works by J.S. Bach and G.B. Pergolesi
Collegium Musicum Chamber Orchestra will participate
Márta Kurgyis, József Sütő – violin
Ágnes Rendes – soprano
Szilvia Szilágyi – alt
Artistic director: Levente Zsolt Király
03.26. 10:00 a.m
Debrecen Reformed Small Church (Révész tér 2.)
Anno 1723 – Organ service with works by J.S. Bach
Preaching the Word: Pastor Tibor Zzoldos
Dániel Sárosi – organ
Ákos Barra, Jr. Ákos Barra – violin
03.26. 18:00
Debrecen Reformed Small Church (Révész tér 2.)
Passio secundum Mattheum – Interactive passion liturgy based on the Gospel of Matthew with J.S. Bach’s movements
The students and lecturers of the Debrecen Reformed University of Religious Studies participate.
