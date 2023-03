Two cars collided in Kaba, on Cukorgyári út, on Sunday. A fire broke out in one of the cars, the county disaster management reported.

The volunteer firefighters from Kaba and the professional firefighters from Püspökladány inspected the vehicles and de-energized them. A fire also broke out in one of the cars, which the firefighters extinguished with a powder extinguisher. The ambulance service transported six people to the hospital.

