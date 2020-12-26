Accommodation in Nyíregyháza Won Award

This year, for the eighth time, szallas.hu portal presented the Most Outstanding Professional awards of Hungarian tourism.

All accommodation, settlements and tourist attractions available on the website took part in the “Accommodation of the Year” competition. This year, two accommodation establishments in Nyíregyháza were also awarded. Pangea Hotel Nyíregyháza ranked first in the group of 4-5 star hotels with less than 70 rooms, while Csa-Li Apartmanház Nyíregyháza ranked 3rd in the Professional Pension, Apartment, Guest House category. Hotel Európa Fit Hévíz won The Accommodation of the Year award in 2020.

szabolcsinap.hu