The sunny, spring weather continues this week

Sunny, spring-like weather is expected this week: the warming will continue, the morning frosts will disappear and on Friday the temperature can be up to 22 degrees Celsius during the hottest hours. It is necessary to prepare for cloudier weather from Friday, scattered rain and showers may occur and the west wind will pick up, but the maximums are still expected to be close to 20 degrees – according to the medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday morning, in the early morning, cloudy weather is still expected across the country, and then the clouds will slowly break and decrease from the northwest. Little rain and running showers may develop only in a few places. Northwesterly winds remain mostly moderate. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 12 and 17 degrees.

At dawn on Tuesday, there may be patches of fog and stratus clouds, especially in the northeast. During the day, you can usually expect a lot of sunshine with veils and cumulus clouds, but only in the northeast, light rain and showers can occur in some places. Air movement remains moderate for the most part. The minimum temperature will be between 0 and plus 6 degrees, it will be colder in windless, clear parts. 14, 19 degrees are likely in the afternoon.

At dawn on Wednesday, fog and stratus clouds may form in patches in the northeast. During the day, much sunshine is expected with cumulus and veil clouds, but precipitation is unlikely. The south, south-west wind can be accompanied by strong gusts in many places. The minimum temperature is between 1 and 7, the maximum is between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Thursday, the clouds will increase and thicken from the northwest, but in the southeastern part of the country, we can expect more cloudy and sunny weather until the afternoon. In the second half of the day, there may be light rain and showers. The south and south-westerly winds are brisk, sometimes accompanied by strong gusts. The temperature is expected to be between 3 and 8 degrees in the morning and between 16 and 22 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, the sky will be mostly moderately or heavily cloudy, and rain, showers, and thunderstorms may occur sporadically. The southwest and west winds are accompanied by solid gusts in several directions. The air can warm up from 5 to 10 degrees in the morning to between 15 and 22 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky will be mostly moderately or heavily cloudy, and rain and showers may fall in several places. The westerly wind is lively and may be accompanied by strong gusts in several places. 5, 10 degrees in the morning, and 13, 18 degrees in the afternoon are likely.

On Sunday, cloudy weather is expected, and sporadic rain and showers are possible. The westerly and then the southerly wind picks up in several directions and strengthens in some places. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 1 and 7, and the maximum is between 13 and 19 degrees.

MTI