From January 1, the government plans to virtually ban the employment of guest workers

According to information obtained by 444.hu from three independent sources, a proposal could be presented to ministers at Wednesday’s government meeting that would effectively ban the employment of guest workers from third countries—those outside the EU—in Hungary starting January 1.

The draft government decree reportedly stipulates that as of January 1, 2025, no third-country workers, except those from Georgia, would be eligible for new work permits in Hungary. Additionally, the option to extend existing two-year work permits by one year would also be eliminated.

The portal noted that the issue of third-country guest workers was already a topic of discussion during Monday’s parliamentary session and faced significant criticism. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated: “When their work period ends, they must leave the country… As long as I am the Prime Minister, every guest worker will return home.” He also emphasized that Hungary currently has the strictest guest worker regulations in Europe. On Tuesday afternoon, he shared a video about the issue on his Facebook page.

According to 444.hu, political reasons are behind the tightening of regulations. In recent months, rural Fidesz politicians have reportedly conveyed feedback to the Prime Minister or his circle that the sudden influx of a large number of guest workers has caused discontent and confusion among party supporters. Some have also raised public safety concerns.

The portal suggests that frantic lobbying is underway behind the scenes to delay the reform’s implementation until July 1, 2025, and to ensure that the Philippines remains part of the system. Some industry players have expressed shock at the proposal, fearing that its immediate introduction could lead to serious operational challenges.

