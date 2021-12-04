Snow and Rain to Be Expected From Tonight

On Saturday morning, the weather will be cloudy, but there may be more clouds over the northern part of the country.

The south-eastern wind in Transdanubia can be stronger in the Kisalföld area. Temperatures can range from -1 to +5 ° C.

During the afternoon the clouds will continue to thicken, by the evening the sky will be very cloudy. The precipitation zone is also arriving from the northwest, snowfall is expected in the northwest. The southeast wind can be stronger in the evening. In the afternoon the temperature can be between 0 and +6 ° C.

The rainy zone may continue to spread on Sunday evening.

metkep.hu

pixabay