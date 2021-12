Retail sales in Hungary grew by an annual 5.7% in October, down from 5.8% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The October increase was the same 5.7% when adjusted for calendar-year effects. Adjusted food sales grew by 3.4%, non-food sales by 6.3%, while vehicle fuel sales rose by 11.5%.

