Changes to traffic regulations in Hungary

A decree signed by Viktor Orbán and published in the Hungarian Gazette late Monday night outlines multiple amendments to the Hungarian Traffic Regulations (KRESZ).

Use of Bus Lanes

Vehicles operated by the police (public order, traffic, and personal protection services) and the Counter-Terrorism Center are now permitted to use bus lanes, provided they display their distinctive signals and do not disrupt bus and trolleybus traffic.

Overtaking Vehicles with Distinctive Signals

Overtaking vehicles using distinctive signals is strictly prohibited. Following distance must be maintained to avoid disturbing other road users.

“It is forbidden to overtake vehicles using distinctive signals. A safe following distance must be maintained behind such vehicles to ensure no disruption to the vehicle with the signals or other traffic participants.”

Use of Warning Lights and Traffic Rules Exemptions

Drivers using warning lights are permitted to exceed speed limits and disregard “No Entry” signs if it does not compromise road safety. This adjustment allows speed limits and entry restrictions to be ignored solely when warning lights are active, provided safety is guaranteed.

Stopping in Prohibited Areas

For the safety of protected individuals and their escorts, vehicles may stop in prohibited areas without the use of warning lights, as long as this does not endanger other road users and the vehicle remains clearly visible.