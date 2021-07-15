Szijjártó Decries Criticism of Child Protection Law

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has told CNN that reports that Hungary’s child protection law conflated paedophilia and homosexuality were “fake news”.

Asked about strict punishments for paedophilia appearing in the same law as provisions concerning the education of children with regard to their sexual orientation, Szijjártó told CNN the provisions were “two completely separate” parts of the law and were isolated from one another. Educating children about sexual orientation is the sole right of the parent, he said, adding that the government’s aim was to prevent LGBTQ activists from promoting any particular sexual orientation in kindergartens and schools. The minister said Hungary’s constitution prohibited all forms of discrimination and no one in Hungary had cause to be afraid because of their sexual orientation. Put to him that an Ipsos survey in May found that 56% of Hungarians thought that same-sex couples should have the same rights to adoption as heterosexuals, Szijjártó said Hungary’s fundamental law stated this clearly. Szijjártó also noted that the child protection law was adopted not only with ruling party votes but also with the support of the largest opposition party, Jobbik.