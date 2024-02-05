Spring is around the corner, this week we can expect maximums of around 20 degrees

The mild, spring-like weather will continue this week with more or less sunshine and sometimes gusty winds. Significant precipitation is not expected, by the second half of the week the nights will become frost-free and the maximum daytime temperature will typically be between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.



On Monday, the clouds will thin and break in an increasingly large area from the southwest and west, and in more and more places, filtered sunshine will become a feature next to the veil clouds. In the morning, there may still be light rain and showers in some places – more and more in the northeast – and later significant precipitation is no longer likely anywhere. Except for the southwestern third of the country, the northwesterly and westerly winds will be strong and stormy in many places, and the air movement will only begin to lose its strength in the late afternoon and evening. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 11 and 19 degrees.

Cloudy, sunny and dry weather is expected on Tuesday. The west and south-west wind will strengthen in many places, mainly in the north-east, and there may be stormy gusts in some places. The minimum temperature is between minus 1 and 7, and the maximum is between 12 and 17 degrees.

On Wednesday morning, patches of fog may form in areas sheltered from the wind, and during the day it will be partly cloudy, most of it will be veil clouds and the sun will usually shine for several hours, precipitation is unlikely. The southwest wind will strengthen in many places. The temperature will rise from minus 1, plus 7 degrees in the morning to between 10 and 16 degrees.

Patches of fog may form in areas sheltered from the wind by dawn on Thursday, and variable cloudy weather is expected during the day, but in the north and northeast, there may be more cloudy landscapes, where light rain may occur in some places. The southwest and south winds are strengthening in many places. In the morning it is usually minus 1 and 6, in the early afternoon 8-17 degrees is likely, the weather may be cooler in the northeast and milder in the south.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with more or less sunshine, significant precipitation is unlikely. The south-west and south winds will strengthen, especially in the Transdanubia region, they will become stormy in several places. The temperature varies between 1-8 degrees in the morning and 11-18 degrees in the early afternoon.

On Saturday, variable cloudy weather is expected with more or less sunshine, significant precipitation is unlikely. The southwest and south winds are strong, especially in the northwestern part of the country, accompanied by stormy gusts. The air warms up from 3-11 degrees in the morning to 12-18 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be mostly moderately or heavily cloudy, rain and showers may occur sporadically. The south and south-easterly winds are strengthening in many places. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 3 and 11 degrees, and the maximum between 11 and 18 degrees.

