Cold Weather to Come

According to the weather forecast, during the last few days of February, a cold down is expected to arrive in the country.

On Friday, we can experience 20 Celsius in some parts of the country, while on Saturday the temperature will drop to 10 Celsius and snowfall might occur especially in the mortar counties. In the coldest hours we can experience 1-6 Celsius. Sunday will be cloudy and windy with some rainfall in the eastern parts of the country. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 Celsius.

