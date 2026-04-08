The University of Debrecen expands the Faculty of Engineering with significant development and new facilities

The University of Debrecen has completed the second phase of the renovation and expansion of its Faculty of Engineering, significantly upgrading its infrastructure and capacity.

The project included the enlargement and full modernization of the “B” building, which now spans more than 3,000 square meters and has been extended with an additional floor. The upgraded facility houses key administrative and academic units, including the Basic Technical Studies Department, the Dean’s Office, and the Study Office, while eight new classrooms were also created.

At the opening ceremony, György Kossa highlighted the rapid development of the faculty, noting growing student numbers, stronger industry ties, and Debrecen’s rising role as both an educational and industrial hub. He emphasized that the investment reflects a broader strategy linking higher education with economic development, as international companies continue to establish operations in the city.

University Chancellor Zoltán Bács recalled that the modernization of engineering education began over a decade ago, driven by increasing demand from major companies such as National Instruments, Continental, and BMW. Government funding has supported large-scale developments, including new laboratories and innovation facilities.

Local officials also stressed the strategic importance of the project. Lajos Barcsa said the expansion reflects cooperation between the university, the government, and the city, helping ensure a skilled workforce for the region’s growing industrial base.

Officials noted that student numbers at the faculty have risen from around 2,000 in 2006 to over 3,000 today, reflecting increasing interest in engineering fields. The development is seen as part of a long-term effort to strengthen Debrecen’s position in international education and innovation networks, while providing students with modern facilities and market-relevant skills.