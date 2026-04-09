Debrecen leads provincial county seats in property prices

The development of Hungarian housing prices continues to show significant regional differences. While price growth in the capital appears to be slowing, some provincial cities are experiencing marked increases, reports piacesprofit.hu.

Debrecen’s housing market saw a noticeable boost in the first quarter of this year. Demand has grown, and the price per square meter exceeds the national average, placing the city among the most expensive county seats.

The average price per square meter in Debrecen is 1.054 million forints, putting it at the forefront of the county seat ranking. While price growth is slowing nationally and in Budapest, Debrecen has seen moderate but steady increases compared to last year. Buyers are more active, and factors such as location and urban development projects continue to influence asking prices.

While Debrecen tops the list among provincial county seats, other cities show different trends. Szolnok and Szekszárd experienced significant price increases, whereas Zalaegerszeg recorded only a 5% rise. High average prices in the Balaton-region counties of Somogy and Veszprém are largely due to tourism, although the county seats, like Kaposvár, are still considered affordable. The lowest prices are found in Nógrád County and Salgótarján (315–329 thousand HUF/m²).

In the first quarter of this year, interest in properties for sale increased by 22% compared to the same quarter last year. Although this is still 7% below the same period of the previous year, market activity is visibly lively. In the competition between buyers and sellers, the most important factors are urban development projects, transportation improvements, and location.