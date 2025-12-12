Wizz Air welcomed its 60 millionth passenger in Hungary

Wizz Air has reached 60 million passengers in Hungary and gave special recognition to its 60 millionth Hungarian passenger, who boarded the airline’s first flight to Tallinn on Thursday.

They recalled that Wizz Air launched its first Budapest flight from Ferihegy to Athens at the end of June 2004. The Hungary-founded airline has been continuously expanding its network.

Starting next May, 18 Airbus A321neo aircraft will be stationed at the airline’s Budapest base, connecting the Hungarian capital with nearly 80 different destinations.

The statement quotes Máté Ritter, head of route development at Budapest Airport, who emphasized that Wizz Air’s 8 new routes launched in 2025, its 5 newly announced routes for next year, as well as the stationing of its 18th base aircraft, are also due to the airport’s commercial policy, which supports airlines that expand their operations in the Budapest market.

According to earlier information, between May and August Wizz Air had more than 2.6 million passengers in Hungary, 13 percent more than in the same period last year. Over those four months, the airline operated nearly 12,000 flights from Budapest and Debrecen. The airline is providing its largest-ever capacity for the winter schedule period, offering 3.2 million seats — 8 percent more than a year earlier — and operating flights to 59 destinations.

This year the airline is expected to carry 72 million passengers worldwide, with Central and Eastern Europe remaining the center of its growth. In the 2025 financial year the company carried 63.4 million passengers. In the first half of the business year ending on September 30, they transported 36.5 million passengers, 9.8 percent more than a year earlier.

According to the half-year report, total revenue rose by 9 percent year-on-year to 3.342 billion euros. After-tax profit increased by 2.6 percent to 323.5 million euros. Operating profit grew by 25.8 percent, exceeding 432 million euros.