Infertility drugs and examinations free of charge from 1 February

The government is committed to helping childless couples, and will make infertility drugs and related examinations available free of charge from February 1, the state secretary in charge of health care has said. Ildikó Horváth also announced new protocols to ensure updated diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. She added that the government has increased the number of fertility treatment centres to 12 nationwide.

An annual 10.6 billion forints (EUR 11.8m) is now available to finance diagnostic procedures and drugs that patients have so far had to pay for.

Currently, one in seven married couples in Hungary is childless, affecting 150,000 people.

The government expects the number of births to reach 4,000 in 2022 thanks to the new scheme, she added.

