Drinking water main break in Debrecen, five bus lines diverted

Employees of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. are performing repair work due to a public drinking water main failure at the intersection of Kartács Street and Móricz Zsigmond Street in Debrecen on December 12, 2025.

The repair work caused by the failure of the public drinking water main partially obstructs traffic heading toward Móricz Zsigmond Street at the busy junction. Traffic is being redirected into the opposite lane to manage the flow.

The work and final restoration are expected to be completed by December 19, 2025.

According to DKV, during the repair period, buses 10, 10Y, 22Y, 23Y, and 52E traveling toward Nagyállomás/Klinikai Központ Auguszta/Vámospércsi út/Egyetem will follow a detour route: Dóczy József Street – Nagyerdei körút – Pallagi út – TEVA Gyógyszergyár – Pallagi út – Nagyerdei körút. The buses will not stop at Sportkollégium or Klinikai Központ Auguszta.