Rilés to perform at Budapest Park next May

Rilés is returning to Hungary: the French-Algerian singer-rapper, following two performances at the Sziget Festival, will give a solo concert at Budapest Park on May 31, 2026.

The artist is considered one of today’s most original and inspiring musicians, known for his creative freedom, independence, and incredible work ethic, organizers told MTI on Friday.

The 29-year-old Rilés is from Rouen. After finishing high school, he studied English literature to develop his songwriting skills.

Before pursuing music, he painted and used the income along with his scholarship to build a studio in his bedroom.

He taught himself music composition, sound engineering, mixing, and mastering through YouTube videos—his DIY approach remains the foundation of his artistry. Since 2014, he has written, arranged, recorded, and mixed all his own music, directing and editing all his videos himself. Between 2016 and 2017, he released a new song every Sunday for a year.

With the Rilesundayz Season I project, he gained worldwide attention and, entirely independently without label support, amassed over 100 million YouTube views.

In 2019, his first album, Welcome to the Jungle, was released under Republic Records. His French Zenith tour sold out, as did his London, North African, and Eastern European shows. Two years later, he returned to independence and launched Rilesundayz Season II, marking a new era in his work with a more refined sound and aesthetic.

After the second season, Rilés began work on his new album, Survival Mode, while undertaking a major physical challenge: running nonstop on a treadmill for 24 hours.

The Survival Run resonated worldwide, becoming a symbol of perseverance and mental strength; the video reached nearly 22 million views in 24 hours.

Survival Mode was released earlier this year and represents one of Rilés’s most mature and profound works: a manifesto of self-discipline, creative courage, and pushing boundaries. This spirit also defines his live performances; after appearing at Sziget Festival in 2022, he returned to the main stage this year for another concert.

